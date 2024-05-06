Marathwada News: Married Woman Missing From Waluj; 10 Deer Dead in Accident in 15 Days And More

Marathwada News: Married Woman Missing From Waluj; 10 Deer Died in Accident in 15 Days And More |

A 21-year-old married woman went missing from the Waluj area on April 10. The missing woman has been identified as Binu Rajesh Chavan (21, Lombejalgaon, Gangapur).

According to the complaint lodged by her husband Rajesh Amarsingh Chavan (25), he is a native of Madhya Pradesh and is living with his wife Binu and one and a half year old son Chandan near the Tol Naka, Limbejalgaon in Waluj area for the past two months. He had come here in search of a job and was working on daily wages.

On April 10, he went to work in the afternoon. Binu and Chandan were at home. He received a phone call from his neighbour that Binu had gone out to bring wood for cooking and Chandan was alone in the house. However, she had not returned until now.

Rajesh and his relatives searched for Binu everywhere but did not find her. A missing complaint has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station while constable Dashrath Khosare is further investigating the case.

10 deer died in accident in 15 days

A series of deer dying in road accidents does not seem to cease in the Hingoli district. In the past 15 days, around 10 deers have died in road accidents. On Saturday, an unidentified vehicle rammed into a deer at Khanapur Chhita area near Hingoli city.

As the summer is intensifying, the water sources in the forest are dried. The wild animals are coming to the human localities in search of water and food. However, many wild animals are killed after being hit by vehicles on the highways.

On Saturday afternoon, a deer was found in an injured condition on the National Highway near Hingoli city. The villagers immediately informed the forest department officers about it. The officers took the deer to the veterinary hospital but it died while undergoing treatment. The villagers have claimed that around 10 deer had died in the past 15 days and demanded that the forest department should construct an artificial water source in the vicinity of the Khanpur Chitta area, so that the wild animals will not come on the road.

PM Kusum Solar Pump scheme loses momentum in Hingoli district

The ambitious Prime Minister Kusum Solar Pump scheme initiated by the central government has lost momentum in Hingoli district. Since the inception of the scheme till April, 2024, only 890 farmers of the 5,661 farmers who applied for the scheme have received the solar pumps in the district. Thousands of farmers are still waiting for the pumps to be installed in their farms.

Considering the demand for the electricity rather than the generation, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) had to implement load shedding to maintain the balance between demand and supply. Several farmers incurred heavy losses due to lack of electricity for running the agriculture pumps. The Central Government to overcome the difficulties due to lack of electricity launched the PM Kusum Solar Pump Scheme. The aim of the scheme was to provide solar pumps for irrigation purposes. The farmers can use the pumps any time they want and they will not have to wait for the electricity.

In Hingoli district, 5,661 farmers applied for the scheme till April, 2024, but only 890 farmers have been benefited with the scheme until now. Thousands of farmers in the district are still deprived of the benefits of the scheme. Everyday, several farmers go to the MSEDCL office and meet the officers to get the solar pumps, but they do not get satisfying answers from them.