Pune Viral: Builder Chops Down Old Tree On Prabhat Road; Netizens Say 'File An FIR' | X/@pnqiad

An X (formerly Twitter) user, Aamod Bhave, recently took to the microblogging site and shared that a builder has cut down an old, large tree on Prabhat Road in Pune.

Bhave wrote, "A beautiful old large tree on Prabhat Rd Lane No 9 chopped off by a reputed builder with several projects in the area. Mind you this is outside on public land (sic)."

Expressing frustration, he added, "At this rate, whatever greenery is left will be gone in less than a decade. Rules are only for those without reach."

Meanwhile, netizens expressed their anger and called for filing a First Information Report (FIR) against the builder.

"File an FIR," commented environmentalist Ameet Singh.

"A few years back, someone from the PMC (Pune Municipal Corporation) came to our house & gave a warning & levied a fee to my aaji & aai for removing big branches from a tree (inside our compound) which was almost completely dead. If not removed, it would have fallen on someone or something inside the compound. Going after individuals is far easier than going after builders," shared Shilpa Godbole, a freelance content writer.

An X user commented, "That's sad. Prabhat Road is one of those areas that is redeveloping keeping most trees intact. Don't understand the reason for this chopping. Could they not work around it?"

"They usually do this at night so ppl can’t protest /stop," wrote another user.

