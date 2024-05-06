Pune Mother's 'J1' Poll On WhatsApp Goes Viral; Netizens Say 'Aunty Is Supercool' | X/@j4ykadam

WhatsApp introduced its polling feature while back, allowing users to cars their votes by simply tapping the options provided by the poll creator.

Recently, this feature was aptly used by a mother in Pune when asking her son if he would like to have dinner at home or outside. "mom has learnt about whatsapp polls its over (sic)," the son posted on X (formerly Twitter), sharing the screenshot of the poll.

mom has learnt about whatsapp polls



its over pic.twitter.com/QTaoR4rsxB — Jay Kadam (@j4ykadam) May 4, 2024

However, what caught the attention of the netizens was the mother's abbreviation of "jevan" (lunch/dinner) as "J1". The netizens found this "supercool".

"J1 is the best shortcut! You should be proud of her," one user remarked. "I am more impressed by J1 rather than the poll," commented another. "Gotta teach this to my mum," added a third user. "I’ve seen all sorts of blasphemous abbreviations but never imagined jevan as J1," wrote another. "Aunty is supercool," praised a fifth user.

Check out the reactions below:

J1 is the best shortcut! You should be proud of her!! — Yogini Bende (@hey_yogini) May 4, 2024

I am more impressed by J1 rather than the poll 😂😂 — Manthan Gupta (@manthanguptaa) May 4, 2024

Haha cute and funny at same time 👌🏻👌🏻 — Dr Nayan Patel (@Drnayan_patel) May 4, 2024

I’ve seen all sorts of blasphemous abbreviations but never imagined jevan as J1 😭😭 — Aayushi (@OGtrashtalk) May 4, 2024

I'm not even marathi and this is one of the greatest thing I've seen here — Nitesh💙 🌈 (@Nickel_Barium) May 5, 2024

I first thought she sent poll on a group, but she sent it to you directly, that's hella cute tbh! Moms❤️ — ᴋᴀʀɴᴀᴠɪᴠᴇᴋ (@karnaishere) May 5, 2024

wait until she starts putting options for 'jevayla kay banavu' — Isha (@ishatweetshere) May 4, 2024