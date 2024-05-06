 Pune Mother's 'J1' Poll On WhatsApp Goes Viral; Netizens Say 'Aunty Is Supercool'
"J1 is the best shortcut! You should be proud of her," one user remarked

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
Pune Mother's 'J1' Poll On WhatsApp Goes Viral; Netizens Say 'Aunty Is Supercool' | X/@j4ykadam

WhatsApp introduced its polling feature while back, allowing users to cars their votes by simply tapping the options provided by the poll creator.

Recently, this feature was aptly used by a mother in Pune when asking her son if he would like to have dinner at home or outside. "mom has learnt about whatsapp polls its over (sic)," the son posted on X (formerly Twitter), sharing the screenshot of the poll.

However, what caught the attention of the netizens was the mother's abbreviation of "jevan" (lunch/dinner) as "J1". The netizens found this "supercool".

"J1 is the best shortcut! You should be proud of her," one user remarked. "I am more impressed by J1 rather than the poll," commented another. "Gotta teach this to my mum," added a third user. "I’ve seen all sorts of blasphemous abbreviations but never imagined jevan as J1," wrote another. "Aunty is supercool," praised a fifth user.

Check out the reactions below:

article-image
