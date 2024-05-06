Pune: Major MMS Scandal Rocks COEP Technological University | X/@kdeindia

A major MMS scandal has rocked COEP Technological University, one of the most prestigious institutions in the country. Allegations made on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) suggest that objectionable videos and photos of students living in the hostel have been leaked.

Bhumika Kanade, who is friends with the victims, took to X on Sunday evening and narrated the alleged incident. She wrote in Marathi, "A shocking incident has come to light from the famous COEP Technical University in Pune. Students at the girls' hostel are taking objectionable videos and photos of other students and disseminating them outside. It is even more shocking that even after 72 hours, the university administration has not even filed a complaint with the police. On the whole, it is seen that the university administration is trying to suppress the issue by backing the culprits. Due to this incident, a big question mark is being raised on the safety of the female students in the hostel."

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Kanade said she did not want to comment on the issue as the "authorities have assured to reveal the truth." "For today, I cannot give any particular statement over the issue. However, I can give full information a day later, as the authorities have assured to reveal the truth. Victim students are my friends they are worried after the incident came to limelight," she said.

The FPJ also contacted the administration and learned that a committee had been formed to investigate the matter.

DN Sonawane, Registrar, COEP, said, "This is a very sensitive matter. We have formed a committee of three members to investigate it. We will get the investigation report by evening or tomorrow. If anyone is found guilty we will take strict action against them."

Snehal Hirve, PRO of COEP, added, "The hostel rector is part of the committee, and they are investigating the matter. Soon, everything will be on the table."