Attention Nashikkars! Vehicle Towing Resumes in City's No-Parking Zones, ₹2.5 Lakh Fine Collected in 5 Days |

Towing of vehicles in no-parking zones, which had stopped in the city since last year, has resumed, impacting reckless drivers. Since Maharashtra Day, the traffic department has collected around ₹2.5 lakh in fines by penalising two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked in no-parking zones over the last four days.

The practice of towing vehicles was halted within the City Police Commissionerate limits in March 2023. The previous contractor's term expired, and tenders were solicited from new contractors. However, due to a slow process and lack of response from new contractors, towing was not conducted in the city for a year. This led to an increase in unruly parking, causing inconvenience to the public and traffic congestion. Consequently, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik reinstated the former towing contractor's term from Maharashtra Day (May 1st) within the Commissionerate limits.

Towing has resumed within the designated areas. With the sudden resumption of towing, unruly motorists have been impacted. Two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked in no-parking zones have begun to be towed. Therefore, the city's transportation branch has requested the municipal corporation to promptly install new no-parking signs where the old ones are missing. Consequently, new no-parking signs will be installed in the coming days.

The City Police Traffic Branch has collected a fine of ₹2.35 lakhs for towing two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked in no-parking zones over the last four days. This includes 251 two-wheelers and 103 four-wheelers.