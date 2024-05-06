Lok Sabha Polls: Attention Punekars! You Will Not Get Alcohol in THESE Areas on THESE Dates In Pune | Pixabay

In Pune, the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency (35) will go to the polls on May 7, while Maval (33), Pune (34), and Shirur (36) Lok Sabha Constituencies will have their polling day on May 13.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) mandates a liquor ban in areas where polls are being conducted. District Collector Dr. Suhas Diwase invoked Section 135(C) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to issue these orders.

Alcohol sales must cease 48 hours before the conclusion of each polling day. Additionally, directives regarding dry days on polling and counting days have been issued in compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

Violations will result in strict penalties under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949, and pertinent provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, with jurisdictional inspectors held accountable as per Diwase's instructions.

Schedule for Baramati constituency:

May 5: Liquor sales to be stopped from 6pm onwards

May 6: Dry day

May 7 (polling day): Liquor sales to be resumed after 6pm onwards

June 4 (counting day): Dry day



Schedule for Pune, Shirur and Maval constituencies:

May 11: Liquor sales to be stopped from 6pm onwards

May 12: Dry day

May 13 (polling day): Liquor sales to be resumed after 6pm onwards

June 4 (counting day): Dry day