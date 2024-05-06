 Massive Fire Engulfs Godown and Shops in Nashik Road Area; No Casualties Reported
Firefighting efforts are currently underway, with 3 firefighting vehicles deployed to the scene to extinguish the flames.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 05:54 PM IST
A significant fire erupted at a wooden godown storing gunny bags on Subhash Road in the Nashik Road area. The blaze erupted on Monday morning, around 9:45 am to 10 am, engulfing the godown and spreading to nine neighboring shops. The godown belonging to Anwar Umar Khan, Sukadu Umar Khan, Bardanwale, caught fire.

Firefighters with 3 firefighting vehicles were deployed to the scene to extinguish the flames. Despite the intensity of the fire, there have been no reported casualties, offering a small relief amidst the devastation.

The fire has caused extensive damage, resulting in the loss of goods worth lakhs of rupees. As the fire raged on, a sizable crowd gathered to witness the scene, prompting police intervention to manage the crowd and ensure safety protocols are followed.

At present, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

