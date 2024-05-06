Pune: MIT-ADT University Excels In QS World University Rankings |

In a remarkable display of academic prowess, MIT-ADT University has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence by securing a prestigious position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, specifically in the Art and Design category. With an impressive rank band of 150-200, MIT-ADT has solidified its reputation as a leading institution in higher education on a global scale.

The QS World University Rankings are widely regarded as a crucial measure of academic quality and institutional performance, serving as a beacon for assessing and promoting excellence in education. MIT-ADT's inclusion in this esteemed list underscores its dedication to providing world-class education and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence.

This achievement is a testament to the relentless dedication and hard work of the entire MIT-ADT community, from faculty and staff to students and alumni. Inspired by the visionary leadership of Executive President & Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mangesh Karad and Executive Director Prof Dr Sunita Karad, the university has consistently pursued academic excellence and innovation in all its endeavours.

Under the guidance of Pro Vice-Chancellors Dr Ramachandra Pujeri, Dr Mohit Dubey, and Dr Anant Chakradeo, MIT-ADT has continued to push the boundaries of knowledge and research across various disciplines. Their visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to academic excellence have played a pivotal role in shaping MIT-ADT's success story.

As MIT-ADT University celebrates this remarkable milestone, it reaffirms its dedication to its mission of shaping future leaders and driving positive change through education and research. The university takes pride in this accomplishment and remains steadfast in its pursuit of academic excellence and innovation.

Credit is also due to the QS Ranking team at MIT ADT, led by Dr Virendra Bhojwani and Dr Rakesh Sidheshware, whose efforts have contributed significantly to this prestigious recognition. Their commitment to excellence reflects the ethos of MIT-ADT University and its ongoing commitment to global academic leadership.