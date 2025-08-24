Ganeshotsav in Pune: PMC, Police Join Hands To Clear Roads of Hawkers & Encroachments (PHOTOS) | Sourced

Pune: Pune Police and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have joined hands to start clearing roads of illegal encroachments and hawkers as Ganeshotsav approaches. To ensure smooth and peaceful celebrations of the upcoming festival, 11 dedicated teams have been created to remove potential disruptions that might hamper the experience of the festival for Punekars.

Illegal encroachments on roads and footpaths, along with illegal hawkers, add to the traffic woes in Pune City. With Ganeshotsav around the corner, the city police and PMC have started removing anything that might ruin the experience for Pune citizens. Ganeshotsav is celebrated on a large scale in Pune, with people from all over the district and state coming to witness it.

Police officials stated that, until Ganeshotsav starts, roads will be made free from encroachment with the help of the PMC. A special anti-encroachment and anti-hawker team is surveying the city, taking action to allow Pune's roads to "breathe free."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Krushikesh Rawale said that potholes are a major cause of traffic problems in the city. Along with that, illegal encroachment is a major problem too. "To avoid stampede-like situations during Ganeshotsav and to avoid traffic congestion, steps are being taken."

The PMC and Police administration had created 11 special teams in anticipation of Ganeshotsav to make arrangements. Since Sunday morning, with just 3 days left for the festival to begin, action on encroachments and hawkers has begun.

Additionally, potholes are also being filled and roads are being repaired by the administration. The focus is particularly on the central peth areas, which experience a heavy influx of devotees.

A special workforce of around 100 officials has been deployed to conduct surveys of roads, lights, and other civic requirements. The drive is being carried out under the guidance of PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, with close coordination between both departments.