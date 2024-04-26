Pune Viral Video: Man Celebrates Last Day At 'Toxic Job' With Dhols Outside Office, Pranks Manager | Video Screengrabs

Due to reasons like financial problems, job stability, limited opportunities, and more, many people keep working at toxic workplaces. However, a man in Pune quit his "toxic job" in an extraordinary fashion. He called a dhol troupe and danced his heart out in front of his manager, bidding farewell to the job for good. The video shared by Instagram influencer Anish Bhagat has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Bhagat shared that Aniket Randhir, a sales associate, decided to quit his job because his work environment was very toxic. "I have been working there for months, but I haven't got any increment. My boss doesn't respect me at all," Randhir says in the video. Then, on the last day of his job, Randhir, Bhagat, and his friends decide to do something crazy. They groove to the dhol beats while Randhir's boss watches angrily and asks them to "get out."

"I think a lot of you are going to relate to this. Toxic work culture is so prominent these days. Lack of respect and entitlement is quite common. Aniket is ready to begin with his next step. I hope this story inspires people," Bhagat captioned the post.

In the next video, Bhagat and Randhir go to the latter's hometown Kolhapur where his mother lives. He even buys a gold chain as a present for his mother with the money Bhagat gave him to become his fitness trainer.

"Are you crying too? I missed my mom after watching this. Moms are literally the best. Thank you @aniketrandhir_1718 for doing this w/ me. Only up from here for you," he wrote.