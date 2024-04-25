WATCH: Ajit Pawar Breaks Traffic Rules; Roads Flooded With Garbage After Murlidhar Mohol's Rally In Pune |

While traffic congestion in Pune and disregard for traffic rules by Punekars make headlines, the Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar himself violated traffic rules on Thursday as his caravan moved on the wrong side of the road while he was in the city.

Meanwhile, the streets of Pune were littered with cold drink and food boxes after the rally of Pune Lok Sabha BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol.

Mohol on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Pune Lok Sabha constituency. Notably, NCP (Ajit Pawar) Pune President Deepak Mankar and Shiv Sena leaders Neelam Gorhe, and BJP MP Rajya Sabha Medha Kulkarni were present when Mohol filed his nomination.

NCP (AP) candidate from Shirur Lok Sabha seat Shivaji Adhalrao also filed his nomination papers on Thursday.

Before going to file the paper, Mohol's day began with seeking blessings from his family members at his residence, followed by seeking blessings from Pune's gram daivat, Kasba Ganpati.

A massive roadshow was then organised from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak in Kothrud to the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Smarak in Deccan. The rally which passed through Karve Road, led to the street getting flooded with garbage of which photos went viral on social media.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Higher & Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, and many other Mahayuti leaders attended the rally and greeted the enormous crowd that had gathered in support of Mohol.