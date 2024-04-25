Pune Crime: Father Arrested For Paying Hitmen ₹75 Lakh To Kill Son (VIDEO)

Pune Crime: Father Arrested For Paying Hitmen ₹75 Lakh To Kill Son | Representational Image

On April 16, around 3:30pm, two individuals on a motorcycle attempted to open fire at Dheeraj Argade, a builder, as he stepped out of his office in Argade Heights on Pune's Jangali Maharaj Road. Despite one of the suspects pulling the trigger on a pistol, the firearm failed to discharge. Subsequently, the assailants fled the scene.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | #Pune: Two Men In 'Swiggy' Uniform Attempt To Shoot Builder In Broad Daylight On JM Road #PuneNews #Crime pic.twitter.com/xhfnIqJOn3 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 18, 2024

Later, the builder filed an FIR at Shivajinagar Police Station under sections 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Indian Arms Act.

During the investigation, the police reviewed around 250 CCTV cameras around the crime scene and other locations, identifying the duo as Pravin Kudle and Yogesh Jadhav, and nabbed them.

The probe also revealed that Kudle and his aide Chetan Pokale attempted to kill Dheeraj by attacking him with a sharp weapon on February 10 this year, resulting in injuries to the builder. Subsequently, the police arrested Pokale in connection with this case.

Police stated that Kudle, Pokale, and Jadhav had received ₹5 lakh from Prashant Ghadge and Ashok Thombre to kill Dheeraj. Since they failed to carry out the killing on February 10, they procured a country-made pistol and attempted to eliminate him on April 16, yet again without success.

Further investigations revealed that the complainant's father had offered ₹75 lakh to Ghadge and Thombre to kill him. Of this, ₹20 lakh was paid in advance. Ghadge and Thombre then paid ₹5 lakh to other accused individuals to execute the task.

According to the police, prima facie, it is learned that the complainant's father wanted to kill him following a dispute over property and family matters.