From Mangoes to Tomatoes: Exploring Pune's Marketyard With Vibrant PHOTOS Of Fruit And Vegetable Market

By: Anand Chaini | April 24, 2024
From pineapple to guava to dragon fruit, you get a variety of fruits available here
It is officially known as Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard
It serves as a wholesale hub for agricultural commodities such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers
It is located near Gultekdi in Maharshi Nagar and close to Swargate
The wholesale market was originally located at ‘khalchi mandai’ in Budhwar peth and it was shifted later
It was shifted in order to expand the vegetable and fruit supply throughout
Market Yard in Pune holds significant importance as a pivotal hub for trade and commerce
Market Yard in Pune offers top-quality flowers, fruits, and vegetables at the best prices
At Market Yard, you'll notice a significant price gap compared to other markets
Here, buying in bulk and honing your negotiation skills can often slash costs by half or more