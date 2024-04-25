Pune Crime: Man Kills MSEDCL Employee Over Inflated Electricity Bill Of ₹570 In Baramati | Representational Image

A 33-year-old man allegedly hacked a woman technician of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL) to death over a dispute about an electricity bill in Pune district on Wednesday, police said.

Abhijit Pote allegedly attacked Rinku Thite (26) inside the MSEDCL's office at Morgaon in Baramati tehsil in the morning, said an official of Supa police station.

Pote had earlier complained that he had received an inflated bill of ₹570, but apparently no action was taken.

He allegedly went to the MSEDCL office on Wednesday morning and attacked Thite, who had returned after a ten-day leave, with a sharp weapon. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to the injuries during treatment, the police official said.

"We have arrested Pote under relevant sections of IPC including 302 (murder) and further probe is on," he said.