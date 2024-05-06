Nashik: Vehicle Shortage Looms as Lok Sabha Election Transport Arrangements Lag Behind | ECI

With only a few days left until the Lok Sabha elections, arrangements for vehicles to transport voting machines and other materials have not been completed. While a minimum of 2,328 vehicles are required, only 136 vehicles have been made available so far. The remaining 2,192 vehicles are still being arranged. Polling for Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha constituencies will be held on May 20.

In addition to these two constituencies, three assembly constituencies, namely Malegaon Central, Outer, and Baglan of the Dhule Lok Sabha Constituency, are located in Nashik district. There are a total of 4,800 polling stations in the entire district. Among them, Dindori Lok Sabha has a total of 1,922 polling stations, while Nashik Lok Sabha has a total of 1,910 polling stations. The District Election Department has appointed 29,665 employees centrally.

A total of 524 buses, 92 minibuses, 34 tempos, 1,357 jeeps, and 321 passenger cars are required to transport voting materials. Currently, only 136 vehicles are available, leaving a shortfall of over two thousand cars. The administration will face the challenge of providing such a large number of vehicles.