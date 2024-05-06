Pune: PMPML Launches Voter Awareness Drive Ahead of Pune Lok Sabha Polls |

Across all parliamentary constituencies in Pune district, political activity is escalating, with prominent candidates like Ravindra Dhangekar, Amol Kolhe, and Murlidhar Mohol actively campaigning in their respective areas, the Election Commission is implementing tailored interventions to address voter apathy and enhance participation in the upcoming polls.

The Election Commission officials are ensuring strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct during this pivotal period.

Simultaneously, awareness campaigns are being conducted to promote higher voter turnout in the district. While Baramati is scheduled for polling on May 7, Pune, Maval, and Shirur Lok Sabha Constituencies are slated for May 13.

Joining the EC, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has started an awareness drive to encourage voters in the city as polling day nearing for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency. Senior PMPML official said as part of the drive, announcements have began on major bus stops that have public announcement systems in place.

Lakhs of Punekars travel through the PMPML buses every day and the initiative is aimed at reaching masses. Even Pune Railway Division is implementing the measure to increase voter turnout.

In previous polls, voter turnout varied across constituencies, with Maval witnessing 63.6%, Pune 52.4%, Baramati 64.8%, and Shirur 63.5% in the 2019 elections.