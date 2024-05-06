Shiv Sena (UBT) Nashik District Chief Vijay Karanjkar Joins Shinde Sena |

Vijay Karanjkar, the rebel candidate of the Thackeray group in the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, along with his supporters, joined the Shiv Sena Shinde faction in Mumbai at Sunday night.

Following this admission, he was entrusted with the responsibility of District Liaison Head. Previously, this position was held by Ajay Boraste. He has now been appointed as the Deputy Leader.

After, Karanjkar has withdrawn his application for independent candidature. Subsequently, he will campaign for the incumbent MP Hemant Godse. Karanjkar had earlier stated that he would hold a rally on Saturday. Along with Karanjkar, sub-district chief Deepak Khule, former corporator Bhagwan Oshete, Bhagur city chief Vikram Sonwane, Igatpuri Panchayat Committee Chairman Ranganath Kachre, Igatpuri Yuva Sena Taluka chief Mohan Barhe, Zila Parishad member Sanjay Tungar, and numerous office bearers from Bhagur, Igatpuri, and Shirsale divisions also joined the Shiv Sena.

Nashik Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Shiv Sena North Maharashtra Coordinator and Secretary Bhausaheb Chaudhary, Shiv Sena spokesperson Kiran Pavaskar, former corporators Ajay Boraste, Praveen Tidme, and all the prominent functionaries and activists of Shiv Sena from Nashik district were present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader from Nashik GP Gavit who filled his nomination from Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency withdrew his nomination. It seems that the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders have successfully handled GP Gavit's rebellion and now he will support the MVA candidate Bhagre from Dindori. The move will now become a headache for the seating MP and Mahayuti candidate from BJP Dr Bharti Pawar.