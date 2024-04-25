Pune: 10 PHOTOS Of Must Visit Places In Lonavala This Summer

By: Megha Yadav | April 25, 2024
Tiger Point - Located 12 km away from both Lonavala Railway Station stands as a picturesque viewpoint nestled in Kurvande
Karla Caves or Karle Caves are a complex of ancient Indian Buddhist rock-cut cave temples
Rajmachi Fort - Also called Manoranjan Balekilla, was constructed by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Canyon Valley -Situated beside the Ulhas River and is abundant with diverse plant and animal life
Pawna Lake - Situated on the outskirts of Lonavala, it ranks among the top tourist attractions in the area
Lion Point - Situated 12 km from Lonavala Railway Station, serves as a prime vantage spot nestled between Bhushi Dam and Aamby Valley
Lohagad Fort, also known as the Iron Fort, stands as a historic stronghold nestled amidst the Sahyadri hills
Bhaja Caves are renowned as prominent Buddhist caves representing the Hinayana faith in Maharashtra
Kune Falls is a picturesque waterfall nestled close to Kune village