Pimpri Chinchwad: Pavana Dam water levels at 28.60%; authorities stress water conservation to avoid potential scarcity

The Pavana Dam, a crucial water source for several villages including Pimpri-Chinchwad, is currently at a water storage level of 28.60 per cent. Although the reserves are expected to be sufficient until the end of July, authorities emphasize the importance of water conservation due to lower water levels compared to the same period last year.

Authorities stress water conservation to avoid potential scarcity

The Irrigation Department has issued a public appeal to conserve water despite the current adequacy of reserves, as the approaching summer season raises concerns about potential water scarcity. While the dam's storage capacity is projected to meet demand until July, citizens are urged to exercise caution and judiciously utilize water resources.

This year, the catchment area received a rainfall of 2,777 mm, leading the dam to reach its maximum capacity three times. In comparison, last year's recorded rainfall stood at 2,722 mm, indicating a slight increase of 55 mm.

To address potential water scarcity issues, a water supply of 50 million litres per day (MLD) has been initiated from the Andra Dam on the Andra River near Maval. This measure aims to prevent severe water shortages for city residents at present. However, reports of low water pressure have surfaced from various parts of the city, highlighting potential challenges if the monsoon arrival is delayed or if rainfall remains inadequate.

This comes days after it was decided to bring water cut once a week by the neighbouring Pune Municipal Corporation. In a recent development, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has revised its decision regarding the scheduled water supply shutdown in the city.

Monsoon onset

This year, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed than the normal date of onset. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on the 4th of June with a model error of ± 4 days. The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1, with a standard deviation of about 7 days.

Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather, however, said the monsoon is likely to reach Kerala on June 7 with an error margin of three days. The monsoon arrived in the southern state on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019 and May 29 in 2018.

The IMD said its forecasts for the monsoon onset over Kerala have proved to be correct during the last 18 years except in 2015.