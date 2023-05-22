Pune: Chandrakant Patil preps for assembly polls; opens office in Baner-Balewadi-Pashan area | FPJ

Chandrakant Patil, the Guardian Minister of Pune and MLA of the Kothrud constituency is gearing up for the upcoming assembly election. On Monday, he launched a new office for the Baner-Balewadi-Pashan area. He aims to serve the residents of the area and address their concerns with this new office.

During the event, Patil assured the citizens that the newly established office will increase his presence in the area which will help resolve the issues and challenges of the voters in the area. He also emphasized his commitment to serving the people and vowed to address their concerns effectively on the occasion.

Pashan's water woes

Furthermore, Patil addressed the issue of low water pressure in Pashan and promised to rectify the situation promptly in his voter outreach initiative on Sunday. He assured the citizens that obstacles hindering smooth water supply would be removed, ensuring a consistent and reliable water supply for the residents of Pashan, similar to that of Baner-Balewadi.

With these initiatives and engagements, Chandrakant Patil is actively working to connect with the citizens, address their grievances, and build a strong foundation of support as he prepares for the upcoming assembly election.

In the 2019 assembly election, Patil was given the ticket from Kothrud after the party dropped sitting MLA Medha Kulkarni. The Kothrud Constituency, which is considered a preferred second home destination for many living in the heart of the city, has nearly four lakh voters.