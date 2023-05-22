Pune News: Customs seizes huge consignment of illegal cigarettes, vapes worth ₹51 lakh

Popular brands seized by Pune Customs | Fpj

Pune: Preventive Unit of Pune Customs conducted a successful operation on May 19, resulting in the seizure of a large number of international brands' cigarettes and vapes. Acting on a tip-off, the officers searched multiple shops and associated godowns in Kothrud, Baner, and Sinhagad Road areas within Pune City. The smuggled goods were found to have been illegally brought into India from China, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the UAE.

Multiple popular foreign cigarettes seized

The estimated market price of the seized items is approximately Rs 51 lakhs. Among the confiscated foreign-brand cigarettes were popular names such as Esse Lights, Manchester, B&H, Camel, Davidoff, Mond, 555, Marlboro, Dunhill, and more. The e-cigarettes seized belonged to brands like Thanos, Elfcar, Youto, Caliburn, Smok, Fumo, Jull, and others, exclusively manufactured and imported from China.

The operation, conducted by Pune Customs, was a direct result of their continued surveillance and monitoring of shops specialising in the sale of these products. Recently, the city has witnessed a surge in such shops offering cigarettes, cigars, various types of tobacco, electronic cigarettes (also known as vapes), hookahs, and related accessories with many of them being illegally imported.

Focus on curbing illicit trade in the region

The investigation is currently underway, with authorities focusing on multiple aspects related to the import and smuggling channels, individuals involved, and sources of funding. The aim is to uncover the entire chain of this illegal activity. Pune Customs remains committed to curbing the illicit trade of cigarettes and tobacco products, safeguarding public health, and upholding the law.

