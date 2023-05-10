Pune: BJP President Jagdish Mulik seeks tax exemption for 'The Kerala Story' in Maharashtra

Pune: BJP President Jagdish Mulik requests tax exemption for 'The Kerala Story' in Maharashtra | Instagram

Jagdish Mulik, the BJP Pune city president, has advocated for tax exemption for director Sudipto Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' in Maharashtra, citing the importance of addressing the depicted realities and increasing public awareness.

Mulik's request comes amid the film's ongoing controversy surrounding and in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mulik highlighted the film's premise.

The Kerala Story

'The Kerala Story' is currently in controversy after the film's trailer claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and joined the terrorist group, ISIS. Later, the film's makers had changed it to three women. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled States have openly endorsed the movie, with Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh announcing tax exemptions for it. However, opposition-led states argue that the film aims to incite animosity within society.

Mulik stressed the significance of bringing attention to this issue and educating the general public. He urged the government to grant tax exemption to 'The Kerala Story' in Maharashtra, enabling a wider viewership and encouraging individuals to engage with the harsh realities portrayed in the film.

Considering the sensitive nature of the topic and the film's aim to shed light on the issue of young girls' disappearances and recruitment, Mulik said that making the film tax-free would facilitate broader access and foster greater understanding among audiences. Nonetheless, Mulik emphasized the importance of the film's core message and the need for its dissemination to create awareness and foster dialogue around the subject matter.