 Pune: BJP President Jagdish Mulik seeks tax exemption for 'The Kerala Story' in Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: BJP President Jagdish Mulik seeks tax exemption for 'The Kerala Story' in Maharashtra

Pune: BJP President Jagdish Mulik seeks tax exemption for 'The Kerala Story' in Maharashtra

The Kerala Story' is currently in controversy after the film's trailer claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Pune: BJP President Jagdish Mulik requests tax exemption for 'The Kerala Story' in Maharashtra | Instagram

Jagdish Mulik, the BJP Pune city president, has advocated for tax exemption for director Sudipto Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' in Maharashtra, citing the importance of addressing the depicted realities and increasing public awareness.

Mulik's request comes amid the film's ongoing controversy surrounding and in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mulik highlighted the film's premise.

Read Also
The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 5: Adah Sharma's controversial film crosses ₹50 crore...
article-image

The Kerala Story

'The Kerala Story' is currently in controversy after the film's trailer claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and joined the terrorist group, ISIS. Later, the film's makers had changed it to three women. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled States have openly endorsed the movie, with Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh announcing tax exemptions for it. However, opposition-led states argue that the film aims to incite animosity within society.

Read Also
Anurag Kashyap REACTS to The Kerala Story ban in West Bengal: 'It is just wrong'
article-image

Mulik stressed the significance of bringing attention to this issue and educating the general public. He urged the government to grant tax exemption to 'The Kerala Story' in Maharashtra, enabling a wider viewership and encouraging individuals to engage with the harsh realities portrayed in the film.

Considering the sensitive nature of the topic and the film's aim to shed light on the issue of young girls' disappearances and recruitment, Mulik said that making the film tax-free would facilitate broader access and foster greater understanding among audiences. Nonetheless, Mulik emphasized the importance of the film's core message and the need for its dissemination to create awareness and foster dialogue around the subject matter.

Read Also
Pune News: Class 12 student dies by suicide; was upset after father scolded her for not focusing on...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Woman saved after failed suicide attempt

Pune: Woman saved after failed suicide attempt

Exploring M&A opportunities in overseas markets; plan to launch IPO: Vinsys

Exploring M&A opportunities in overseas markets; plan to launch IPO: Vinsys

Pune: BJP President Jagdish Mulik seeks tax exemption for 'The Kerala Story' in Maharashtra

Pune: BJP President Jagdish Mulik seeks tax exemption for 'The Kerala Story' in Maharashtra

Pavana Dam PAPs stage protest; disrupt water supply demanding pending rehabilitation

Pavana Dam PAPs stage protest; disrupt water supply demanding pending rehabilitation

Pune: Kolte-Patil's mega projects in Wagholi and Kondhwa

Pune: Kolte-Patil's mega projects in Wagholi and Kondhwa