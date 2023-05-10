 Pune News: Class 12 student dies by suicide; was upset after father scolded her for not focusing on studies
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune News: Class 12 student dies by suicide; was upset after father scolded her for not focusing on studies

Pune News: Class 12 student dies by suicide; was upset after father scolded her for not focusing on studies

The girl's body was found on Tuesday morning and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. The police have launched an investigation into the matter while her body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Pune News: Class 12 student dies by suicide; was upset after father scolded her for not focusing on studies | Representative Image

Pune: A tragic incident took place in Ghodegaon of Pune district where a 18-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide on Monday, May 8. The girl jumped off the terrace of her home because she was scolded by her father.

Prelimnary probe revealed that the girl's father had allegedly scolded her for scrolling through phone instead of studying. Upset by this, she took the grave step.

The girl's body was found on Tuesday morning and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. The police have launched an investigation into the matter while her body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Read Also
IIT-Bombay Suicide Case: High Court grants bail to Arman Khatri, says, 'no evidence of abetment to...
article-image

The deceased, a student of class 12, was the only child of her parents. Her father is a businessman while her mother is a homemaker.

The police has registered an accidental death case at the Ghodegaon police station.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: Class 12 student dies by suicide; was upset after father scolded her for not focusing on...

Pune News: Class 12 student dies by suicide; was upset after father scolded her for not focusing on...

DRDO espionage case: Pune court sends accused scientist to ATS custody till May 15

DRDO espionage case: Pune court sends accused scientist to ATS custody till May 15

Pune: Joint encroachment eviction drive in Wagholi

Pune: Joint encroachment eviction drive in Wagholi

Pune: Merchants' body demands filling vacancies at FDA

Pune: Merchants' body demands filling vacancies at FDA

Pune: AAP seeks simplification of 40% property tax rebate process

Pune: AAP seeks simplification of 40% property tax rebate process