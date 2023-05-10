Pune News: Class 12 student dies by suicide; was upset after father scolded her for not focusing on studies | Representative Image

Pune: A tragic incident took place in Ghodegaon of Pune district where a 18-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide on Monday, May 8. The girl jumped off the terrace of her home because she was scolded by her father.

Prelimnary probe revealed that the girl's father had allegedly scolded her for scrolling through phone instead of studying. Upset by this, she took the grave step.

The girl's body was found on Tuesday morning and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. The police have launched an investigation into the matter while her body has been sent for a post-mortem.

The deceased, a student of class 12, was the only child of her parents. Her father is a businessman while her mother is a homemaker.

The police has registered an accidental death case at the Ghodegaon police station.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines