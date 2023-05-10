IIT-Bombay Suicide Case: High Court grants bail to Arman Khatri, says, 'no evidence of abetment to suicide against accused'

Darshan Solanki | File

On Wednesday, May 10, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Arman Khatri who was acused of abetting his batchmate Darshan Solanki's suicide. The HC while granting him bail stated that it did not find any evidence of caste-based discrimination and harassment against him.

The court also observed that it did not find evidence of abetment to suicide against Khatri.

Darshan Solanki suicide

Darshan Solanki died by suicide in February, days before he was supposed to go back home. The case was intially being probed by Powai Police and was later passed to Special Investigation Team that had found a 'suicide note' claiming Arman Khatri was responsible for his death. Following the discovery, Arman was taken into custody. Khatri was accused of abetment to suicide and was also booked under SC/ST Act for allegedly discriminating against Darshan over his caste.

Khatri gets bail

Accused Arman Khatri on May 6, however, secured bail in a special court for SC/ST. The court granted him bail on the surety of Rs 25,000 provisional cash bond.