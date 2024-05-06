Thane Viral Video: 2 Bike-Borne Young Men Seen Robbing Chain Of Auto-Rickshaw Passenger On Busy Road

Thane: In a shocking video shared by @QueenofThane on X, formerly known as Twitter, two men riding a bike were seen snatching chain of auto-rickshaw passenger. The X user claims that the incident took place on the night of May 5 at Kapurbawdi, Ghodbunder Road in Thane district of Maharashtra. The incident was caught on camera, while the identity of the passengers and the youth who executed the robbery couldn't be identified. Its yet to be ascertained if any action has been taken in the matter.

If you are travelling via Auto Rickshaws in #Thane then be aware of Chain Snatchers. And if you own car, please buy a Dash Cam for recording such incidents. Dash Cam is the most important thing now in City cars. Incident of Kapurbawdi Ghodbunder Road

The video clearly shows how the duo rode the bike on high speed and cleverly disgraced close to the auto-rickshaw and snatched the chain in a fraction of a second before fleeing in speed. The incident took place on a busy road and as per the X user who shared the video, the incident was recorded on the dash car of a car that was being driven on the same road.

The post said, "If you are travelling via Auto Rickshaws in Thane then be aware of Chain Snatchers. And if you own car, please buy a Dash Cam for recording such incidents. Dash Cam is the most important thing now in City cars. Incident of Kapurbawdi Ghodbunder Road."

Chain snatching incidents are no new in Thane district of Maharashtra. On February 27, three serial chain snatchers were arrested by police in less than 24 hours after they forcefully snatched the gold chain of a senior citizen by picking up a quarrel with him on a petty issue. The trio were arrested by the crime detection unit of the Virar police from Bhiwandi. The accused include the kingpin of the gang Ajgar Khan alias Ajju, 43 who has multiple cases registered against him at police stations, including Bhiwandi, Valiv and Virar. His accomplices have been identified as Miraj Ahmed Ansari, 33, and Jamaal Ansari, 38 – all residents of Bhiwandi.