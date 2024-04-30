MP: Police Crack Down on Chain Snatching Duo in Kukshi; Arrests and Recovery Within 12 Hours

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Kukshi police arrested two persons and recovered a gold chain and other valuables about 12 hours after the case was reported.

The suspects, identified as Bhima Rathore and Lucky Tomar, both residents of Bagh, were apprehended following an investigation by a police team led by TI Rajesh Yadav.

Chandal Bala, 62, filed a report on Tuesday, alleging that two men attacked her while she was at the Jain Temple on MG Road, Kukshi. The assailants stole a gold chain from her neck, valued at Rs 1 lakh and her bag containing an Aadhaar card, PAN card and Rs 1,000, then fled on a motorcycle.

After registering the case under section 392 of the IPC, the police formed a team that quickly tracked down the suspects. After rigorous interrogation, Rathore and Tomar admitted to the crime and revealed the location of the stolen items, which were subsequently recovered from their residence. During the investigation, the suspects confessed to a similar chain snatching near a temple in Rajgarh.

Five arrested with liquor worth Rs 9L

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Cyber Crime Branch and local police arrested five suspects and seized 300 boxes of beer during a vehicle check in village Labravada, Dhar. The liquor, valued at over Rs 9 lakh, was being transported illegally. Authorities also confiscated a pickup truck, a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. The arrested suspects, Narayan Thakur, Sunil, Ranveer Thakur, Vivek Parmar and Faizan, are from the Naugaon area. They face charges under the Excise Act. This bust was part of a crackdown on illegal activities before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as directed by SP Manoj Kumar Singh. The operation, led by Sunil Sharma and Bheru Singh Deora, resulted in a total seizure worth Rs 32. 96 lakh, including the vehicles.