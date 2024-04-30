MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi, Shah Will Rip Apart Constitution If BJP Returns To Power,' Rahul Gandhi Fuels Ideology War (WATCH)

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a public gathering in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday as the countdown to phase-3 Lok Sabha Elections begins.

Gandhi, speaking at MJS Ground, came down heavily on the ruling BJP government. Holding the book of the constitution in hand, Gandhi said that Modi and Shah would tear it apart once they returned to power.

Showing the Constitution book to the public, Gandhi said that this is not an ordinary book but the book of rights.

"Whatever rights and resources farmers, poor, labourers, backward class people, and tribals got after independence, it is all because of the constitution. Now, PM Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and his MPs have made up their minds that if they win the elections, they will tear this book and throw it away. The BJP wants this book to be thrown away, and 20–25 billionaires should run the country," he added.

He also targeted the BJP government over the issue of reservation.

Gandhi asked that, if the ruling dispensation is not against reservation, then why is it privatising PSUs, the Railways and other sectors.

Gandhi also said that if the Congress comes to power, it will make crores of women "lakhpati" through its Mahalaksmi Yojana. Under the scheme, the government will transfer Rs 1 lakh (Rs 8,500 per month) into the accounts of the women to make them "lakhpati", he said.

नरेंद्र मोदी ने अडानी को लाखों-करोड़ों रुपए दिए तो मीडिया कहता है- विकास हो रहा है।



लेकिन जब हम मनरेगा लेकर आए तो वही मीडिया कहता है- देखो, गरीबों की आदत बिगाड़ रहे हैं।



लेकिन हमने मन बना लिया है।



नरेंद्र मोदी ने जितना पैसा अडानी को दिया है, उतना ही पैसा हम आपको देने जा रहे… pic.twitter.com/xtqjvEMVPD — MP Congress (@INCMP) April 30, 2024

"If Prime Minister Narendra Modi can turn 22–25 industrialists into billionaires, then the Congress will turn crores of women into lakhpatis," Gandhi said.

Notably, the Congress has fielded MLA Phool Singh Baraiya from the Bhind Lok Sabha (SC-reserved) seat against the BJP's sitting MP Sandhya Rai. The Bhind-Datia Lok Sabha seat has been held by the BJP for almost 35 years.

Voting for the Bhind seat is to be held in the third phase on May 7.