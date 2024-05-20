East Delhi Seat, Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Contestants & Previous Results

East Delhi Seat is going to be one of the interesting battle of this time's Lok Sabha elections as the key contenders will fight it out for the Lok Sabha for the first time. East Delhi is one of the largest seats in the national capital and comprises majorly of Punjabi population. The densely populated seat comprises of parts of the National Capital on either side of the river Yamuna. Most of them are industrial areas.

East Delhi seat comprises of 10 Vidhan Sabha Segments namely: Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri(SC), Kondli(SC), Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, and Shahdara.

ASSEMBLY SEGMENTS | FPJ

East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency will go for polling on May 25, during the phase 6 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

BJP's Harsh Malhotra vs AAP's Kuldeep Kumar

East Delhi is expected to be a crucial battle where the key candidates are aiming at opening accounts as Ministers of Parliament for the first time. BJP’s Harsh Malhotra and AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar who will be supported by Congress will lock horns in the mega battle.

KEY CONTESTANTS | FPJ

BJP's Harsh Malhotra is BSc and LLB and is one of the three general secretaries of the BJP's Delhi unit. Aam Aadmi Party's Kuldeep Kumar is presently a legislator from the Kondli Assembly seat of East Delhi Parliamentary seat.

Previous election results

Seat Delhi has always been a game between AAP, Congress and BJP. This time Congress is set to support the AAP candidate. Since past two Lok Sabha battles, BJP has been emerging victorious. In 2019, BJP's Gautam Gambhir had defeated INC's Arvinder Singh Lovely while in 2014, BJP had defetaed AAP's Rajmohan Gandhi.

PREVIOUS LOK SABHA ELECTION WINNERS | FPJ

In 2009, INC's Sandeep Dikshit had emerged victorious who had defeated BJP's Chetan Chauhan. In 2004 as well, INC's Sandeep Dikshit had won the elections defeating BJP's Lal Bihari Tiwari.

PREVIOUS ELECTION RESULTS | FPJ

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.