New Delhi Seat, Lok Sabha elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results

New Delhi, which is one of the oldest Lok Sabha constituencies that is still existing is one of the 7 Lok Sabha seats of the national capital. New Delhi Lok Sabha seta will go for polling on May 25, during phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency comprises of 10 Vidhan Sabha segments namely- Karol Bagh (SC), Patel Nagar (SC), Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Rajunder Nagar, New Delhi, Kasturba NAgar, Malviya Nagar, R K Puram, and Greater Kailash. The constituency was created back in 1952.

ASSEMBLY SEGMENTS | FPJ

Key fights

New Delhi is going to be a very interesting battle as BJP has fielded former Union minister Late Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri Swaraj against Aam Aadmi Party's Somnath Bharti.

Bansuri Swaraj (40) is a prominent Supreme Court Lawyer. She began her political journey in 2023, with her appointment as co-convenor of the Delhi BJP’s legal cell. Somnath Bharti has been in politics for a while and has also been a Supreme Court Lawyer. In 2015, Bharti was arrested in alleged domestic violence case, complaint being filed by his wise.

KEY CONTESTANTS | FPJ

Even as New Delhi has been a BJP bastion, all the Assembly Segments have been held by Aam Aadmi Party members.

Previous results

Since 2014, BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi has been holding the seat. In 2009 & 2004, IC's Ajay Maken has been the victorious one.

PREVIOUS LOK SABHA ELECTION WINNERS | FPJ

In 2004, INC's Ajay Maken had emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha Elections securing 1,05,415 (52.04%). Voter turn out in New Delhi stood at 2,02,557 in 2004. In 2009 as well, INc's Ajay Maken clinched victory securing 4,55,867 votes. He had defeated BJP's Vijay Goel. Voter turnout stood at 7,65,018.

PREVIOUS LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS | FPJ

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi secured 4,53,350, defeating AAP's Ashish Khetan. In 2019 too, BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi emerged victorious securing 504,206 votes. She had defeated INC's Ajay Maken in 2019.

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.