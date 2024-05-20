BJD Gave Land, Sand & Coal Mafia To Odisha: PM Modi Comes Down Heavily On Incumbent Govt Over Corruption Charges

Cuttack: Coming down heavily on the Biju Janata Dal-led government in Odisha over corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the state government has given only land mafia, sand mafia, coal mafia and mining mafia to the state.

PM Modi Hits Out At BJD Government In Odisha

While addressing a rally in Cuttack, PM Modi claimed that the people of Odisha will create a new history by electing the BJP's first Chief Minister in the state.

"The media have started saying that there will be a hung assembly, but that's not true; the BJP will form the government in Odisha. If there is something that BJD has given to Odisha, it has given land mafia, sand mafia, coal mafia and mining mafia," he said.

#WATCH | At his Cuttack's public rally in Odisha, PM Narendra Modi says, "Media have started saying that there will be a hung assembly, that's not true, BJP will form the govt in Odisha...If something that BJD has given to Odisha, it has given Land mafia, Sand mafia, Coal mafia… pic.twitter.com/lu9OEJBW9d — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

"Women have come here in such large numbers. First-time voters seem full of enthusiasm. Your enthusiasm and zeal show that, after 25 years, Odisha is going to create a new history. On June 10, the BJP's first CM in Odisha will take an oath, it is certain. With your blessings, the Modi government will take the oath for the third time in Delhi," PM Modi added.

VIDEO | Here’s what PM Modi (@narendramodi) said while addressing a gathering in Cuttack, Odisha.



“Your excitement is telling me that Odisha is going to make history after 25 years. It’s decided that on June 10, the first BJP CM of Odisha will take the oath, and with your… pic.twitter.com/DXBUyrLhVE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 20, 2024

Hitting out at the BJD government in the state, the Prime Minister said, "The BJD government is not concerned about the problems of the people of Cuttack. Cuttack is surrounded by rivers on all sides, but there is a problem of drinking water here. Modi wants to provide water through taps, but they create obstacles."

"These elections will punish the BJD for its misdeeds. The way the BJD government misrules and loots the people of Odisha has been completely exposed. Hardly there will be any block in Odisha from where people have not gone to Gujarat to get a job. The state is so prosperous, this election is to punish all those who have destroyed the state," he added.

#WATCH | At his Cuttack's public rally in Odisha, PM Narendra Modi says, "Hardly there will be any block in Odisha from where people have not gone to Gujarat to get a job. The state which is so prosperous, this election is to punish all those who have destroyed the state..." pic.twitter.com/A92DkYKSHI — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

He further said that the deteriorating conditions of a capable state like Odisha are very unfortunate.

"The deteriorating conditions of an otherwise capable state like Odisha are very unfortunate. BJD has pushed Odisha into a very saddening situation," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's Promise To Break The Back Of The Mafia In The State

PM Modi also promised to break the back of the mafia if they are voted to power and said, "Our youth are suffering a huge loss due to BJD's corruption; the youth have to migrate from here. The BJD government has not been able to create a proper environment for investment here. There is a mafia which has occupied every sector and that mafia does not allow any competition to come here. Let our government come on June 10, the BJP government is going to break the back of this mafia."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a road show in the holy city. He was accompanied by Sambit Patra. The Prime Minister is on a day-long visit to Odisha and West Bengal on Monday.

Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Monday morning across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements. The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third term in power, while the opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to wrest power by stopping the juggernaut.