Man Claims Bikers Zoomed Past Naakabandi During 'Operation All Out' In Versova, Mumbai Police's Savage Reply Goes Viral

On the intervening night of May 3 and 4, Mumbai Police were on the streets of the 'city which never sleeps.' The team of police officials spread across jurisdiction for their 'Operation All Out' which aimed to ensure the overall law and order in the city. They reported about holding naakabandis on 111 locations for taking action under Motor Vehicles Act alongside tracing down other illegal activities.

While tapping instances of drink and drive, possession of illegal weapons and drugs, did the cops ignore common traffic rule violations? The official data shared by the police showed them having done justice to their job, but a Mumbaikar claimed on social media that the Mumbai Police who were on their special operation probably were either not alert or intentionally letting go cases of tripling and helmet-less riding.

Bikers without helmet and triple seat zooming past naakabandi at versova...🤣🤣 — Manish P Gawde (@prince_man11) May 4, 2024

"Bikers without helmet and triple seat zooming past naakabandi at Versova," read an X post by a man identified as Manish Gawade. As he pointed out the alleged inefficiency of the on-duty police team amidst their claim of a successful operation, Gawade's words caught the attention of Mumbai Police and made them reply to it.

Mumbai Police reacts

Pleased to see your sound sense of humour sir! Glad you understand that the joke’s on such irresponsibilities!



We shall continue doing our duty sir but honestly such carelessness can often be tragic, not comic! https://t.co/JeI4nhuHWg — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 6, 2024

Mumbai Police didn't appreciate his tweet much as it described the action of their team in poor light. They took to X and wrote, "We shall continue doing our duty sir but honestly such carelessness can often be tragic, not comic!" Their savage reply is now going viral on the platform.

Exactly Manish — Share Market™ Waale (@ShareMarket008) May 6, 2024

The conversation between Mumbai Police and Gawade didn't stop there. The man replied again and alleged a disparity in scanning violators on bikes and cars. "Only violator in Mumbai seem to be car owners," he said while while hinting that the violations concerning bikers "happen right in front of the police and they are not interested in cracking down on them."