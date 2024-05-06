 Maharashtra: Gadchiroli Police Destroys 9 IEDs Dumped By Maoists In Tipagad Amid Lok Sabha Elections; Visuals Surface
Maharashtra: Gadchiroli Police Destroys 9 IEDs Dumped By Maoists In Tipagad Amid Lok Sabha Elections; Visuals Surface

The teams discovered 06 pressure cookers filled with explosives and detonators, along with 03 claymore pipes loaded with explosives and shrapnel.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Maharashtra: Acting on credible intelligence, Gadchiroli Police on Sunday intercepted Maoist plans to carry out IED attacks during Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Suspected explosives and Claymore mines were reportedly dumped in the Tipagad area. Prompt area domination and heavy security force deployment during Lok Sabha Elections prevented Maoists from utilising these weapons.

Following further investigation, a specific location in Tipagad area was identified yesterday where these explosives and mines were concealed. Subsequently, a team comprising 02 Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS), one unit of C60, and one Quick Action Team (QAT) of CRPF was dispatched to locate and destroy the cache if necessary.

Cookers Filled With Explosives Found

Upon reaching the site this morning, the teams discovered 06 pressure cookers filled with explosives and detonators, along with 03 claymore pipes loaded with explosives and shrapnel. Additionally, gunpowder, medicines, and blankets were found at the scene. A total of 9 IEDs and 3 claymore pipes were safely destroyed in situ by the BDDS team.

Remaining materials were incinerated on-site, and the teams left to the nearest outpost.

