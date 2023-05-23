IT Dindi expands pilgrimage: Pune to Saswad route now extended to Pandharpur

In a remarkable fusion of tradition and technology, IT professionals in Pune have embraced the age-old tradition of the Wari procession in Maharashtra. Every year, hundreds of IT employees walk to Saswad during Pandharpur Wari. This year, the IT Dindi from Pimpri-Chinchwad city will follow the traditional route from Pune to Saswad, and for the first time, they will extend their journey to Pandharpur.

What started as a small group in 2006 has now grown into a massive congregation of highly educated young men and women, with over 1000 participants set to embark on the annual pilgrimage from Pune to Pandharpur this year. Despite their busy schedules, these IT engineers have been attending the Wari regularly to experience the association and spiritual essence of the pilgrimage.

Eknath Khankar, a member of the IT Dindi, has encouraged highly educated young individuals to join the Dindi and be a part of this enriching journey.

Here's how they started it

Intrigued by "Traffic diversions" notices in their workplaces and occasional media coverage, many individuals found themselves captivated by the grandeur of the Wari procession. Although uncertain about their eligibility and the criteria for participation, a group of IT professionals, including those from the BPO and technology sectors, united in 2006 to embark on this remarkable journey. Walking from Aalandi to Pune, these IT enthusiasts formed a group known as the "IT Dindee," a nod to their shared background in the IT field. Their decision marked the beginning of a new chapter as they embraced the timeless traditions of the Wari, blending their technological expertise with the spirituality of this ancient pilgrimage in 2006.

Wari Schedule

This year, the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will leave from Alandi on June 11, while the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi will leave from Dehu on June 10. The pilgrimage will culminate in Pandharpur on June 29, which is the auspicious day of Ashadhi Ekadashi. The pilgrimage involves thousands of 'warkaris' or devotees of Lord Vitthal, who walk to the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district amid chants of 'Jai Hari Vitthal' and 'Dnyanoba Mauli Tukaram'.

Pune prepares for the upcoming Wari

As the city of Pune prepares for the upcoming Wari, the authorities are diligently preparing to ensure the well-being of the devotees. Recently, Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, along with a team of officials, inspected the Palkhi Route, Palkhi bases, and resting places, following the footsteps of revered saints, Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj. The Collector emphasized the importance of devotees' welfare and affirmed that essential facilities, including healthcare services, mobile toilets, water supply, and electricity, will be prioritized along the Palkhi route.

To address potential water scarcity concerns, additional reserve pumps will be strategically placed at resting places and designated stopovers along the Palkhi route. The number of water tankers will also be increased, and water tanks will be strategically positioned wherever necessary to ensure a steady supply of water throughout the pilgrimage.