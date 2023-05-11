Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurav Rao directs officials to complete necessary preparations for Ashadhi Wari

As the city of Pune eagerly prepares for the upcoming Ashadhi Ekadashi Wari, a pivotal meeting was convened under the guidance of Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurav Rao on Thursday.

With the Ashadhi Ekadashi Wari holding immense cultural and spiritual significance, Divisional Commissioner Saurav Rao directed officials to complete all necessary preparations within the stipulated time. He emphasized the importance of extraordinary efforts to ensure a delightful and fulfilling experience for the multitude of devotees expected to participate in the pilgrimage.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Pune Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik, Pune Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Dr. Kunal Khemnar, Resident Deputy Collector Jyoti Kadam, Zila Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad, and several other senior officials from the division were among the attendees.

Wari Schedule

Scheduled to commence on June 10 and June 11, the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palanquin from Dehu and the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palanquin from Alandi, respectively, will embark on their journey. The wari will culminate on June 29 in Pandharpur, coinciding with the auspicious day of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Key provisions for Ashadhi Ekadashi Wari in Pune district

During the meeting, Resident Deputy Collector Jyoti Kadam provided detailed information on the arrangements made in Pune district, with a particular focus on the essential facilities at the palanquin base. Notably, additional mobile towers are being erected along the palanquin route to ensure uninterrupted communication. Senior officers have conducted meticulous planning visits to the palanquin base and resting places, ensuring a well-organized event. Additionally, the provision of adequate health facilities throughout the ceremony has received special attention to cater to the well-being of the devotees.

70 drinking water tankers in district

Chief Executive Officer Ayush Prasad made significant announcements, revealing that this year, a total of 2,700 temporary toilets will be installed, complemented by dedicated staff responsible for maintaining cleanliness. Ensuring prompt medical assistance is a top priority, as ambulances, health attendants on motorbikes, and a substantial number of medical officers and staff will be appointed for providing medical treatment. To address the participants' needs, 70 drinking water tankers will be deployed, while specific measures are being implemented to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience during the wari.

CCTV surveillance and temporary toilets by PCMC

PCMC Commissioner Singh underscored the appointment of coordinating officers and emphasized their role in upholding cleanliness and hygiene at the palanquin base. Accommodation facilities have been significantly enhanced within the PCMC limits, equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance, 692 temporary toilets, and 58 temporary bathrooms. Extensive preparations have been made to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for the arrival of the revered palanquin.

G20 and Wari

In light of Pune city also hosting two additional G20 conferences, with the first occurring from June 12 to 14 and coinciding with the waris of the Sant Tukaram and Sant Gyaneshwar palanquins, stringent precautionary measures are being implemented. The administration is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all participants, aiming to create a harmonious atmosphere during this critical period.