Pune: MP Amol Kolhe clarifies stand on future CM remark putting rumours of 'Jayant Patil vs Ajit Pawar' to rest

MP Amol Kolhe clarifies stand on future CM remark putting rumors of 'Jayant Patil vs Ajit Pawar' to rest |

In an interview conducted by Disha Social Foundation, Shirur Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe in Pune, who had previously expressed his desire for NCP state president Jayant Patil to become the Chief Minister, was seen praising Ajit Pawar.

The interview took place in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where Kolhe candidly addressed various questions, including the possibility of him joining the BJP.

When asked about joining the BJP, Kolhe humorously turned the question back to the audience.

Later, Kolhe acknowledged Ajit Pawar's significant contribution to his success as the Shirur Lok Sabha MP, mentioning that Ajit Pawar played a vital role in managing both Maval and Shirur constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. He emphasized that winning a Lok Sabha election solely based on face value within 22 days is not possible, and Ajit Pawar's support was instrumental in achieving that victory.

Kolhe clarified that his statement expressing a desire to see Jayant Patil as Chief Minister did not mean he prefers Jayant Patil over Ajit Pawar for the post of Chief Minister.

Amid the recent political drama in the state following Sharad Pawar's resignation as NCP's president and rumours of factionalism within the party, Shirur Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe's statement expressing his desire for Jayant Patil as Chief Minister had added further intrigue to the situation.

Speculation has been rife about the existence of two groups within the NCP, with one faction supporting Jayant Patil and the other backing Ajit Pawar. Kolhe's statement comes just days after these rumours surfaced.

It was evident that Kolhe attempted to clarify his earlier statement during the interview, potentially retracting his previous expression of preference.

The interview provided insights into Kolhe's perspective and the dynamics within the political landscape, highlighting the influence of key figures such as Ajit Pawar in his political journey.