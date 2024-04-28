Rising Concerns Among Nashik Farmers as Thefts Target Agricultural Implements

Crime Database Help Cops Nab Murder Accused After 34 Years | Representational Image

Farmers in the Nashik region are concerned as unknown thieves target agricultural implements stored outside their homes. Incidents of theft have escalated, prompting concern among residents and farmers alike. A case has been filed at the Mhasrul police station, and investigations are underway.

The audacity of the thieves has grown, evident from the recent surge in thefts and the perceived lack of police action. This insecurity is now affecting not only the general populace but also farmers, who have become primary targets of theft alongside incidents like chain snatching and burglary.

In one such incident, agricultural implements belonging to Ratan Bhimashankar Tambe from Shanti Nagar on Makhmalabad Road were stolen. The stolen items include a rotor, a plow, and a cart. This theft has led to concerns among farming community, as many heavy implements are typically kept outside homes in fields for convenience.

Panchavati has witnessed a spree of thefts, with gold chain snatchings causing fear among women. Additionally, thieves have resorted to breaking into homes, particularly when they are left unattended for events or other reasons, further exacerbating the sense of insecurity among residents.

The recent theft of agricultural implements worth thousands of rupees on Wednesday, between midnight and 6am, has intensified the fear among farmers in the area.