Nashik: Consumer Vigilance Welfare Foundation Uncovers Black Market for Domestic Gas Cylinders, Police Action Lags Behind |

In a significant operation, the Consumer Vigilance Welfare Foundation uncovered a black market for domestic gas cylinders in Nashik city through a meticulously planned sting operation. Despite presenting video evidence to the police administration, the subsequent raid yielded no results, as the suspects were forewarned and had cleared the incriminating evidence.

Following the operation, the reluctance of police officials to take decisive action became apparent, raising concerns among the authorities. The Foundation had identified a trend of domestic gas cylinders, meant for household use, being diverted to fuel LPG vehicles in Nashik city, contravening regulations. Despite prior notification to the supply department in September and October 2023, no action was initiated.

During a raid in the Karna Nagar area of Mhasrul police station, two suspects were apprehended, and domestic cylinders were seized. However, procedural obstacles arose as the jurisdiction of the incident fell outside the Panchavati Police Station's purview. This bureaucratic hurdle delayed the documentation process, hampering the dissemination of accurate information regarding the operation.

Few arrested

Further efforts by the Panchavati police station in the Chinchban area revealed the disappearance of all incriminating materials from the suspected black marketer's premises. However, subsequent raids in the Karna Nagar area on Peth Road and Nilgiri Bagh in Adgaon police station led to the arrest of suspects and the seizure of household gas cylinders and related equipment.

Speaking about the issue, Megha Sharma, Consumer Vigilance Welfare Foundation, said,"It is necessary for the Commissioner of Police to look into this matter and conduct a thorough investigation. Also, strict action should be taken by cancelling the licenses of the agencies which supplied these domestic cylinders to the black marketers during the investigation. It is regrettable that the police did not cooperate properly after the massive crackdown on the domestic cylinder black market."