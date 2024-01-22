Pune: Fire Brigade Douses Fire In Sadashiv Peth Apartment, Averts Major Disaster By Timely Relocation Of Domestic Cylinders |

In a prompt and effective operation, the Pune Fire Brigade successfully extinguished a fire that erupted in an apartment within a residential building in Sadashiv Peth on Monday. The firefighting team received a call reporting the incident, prompting a rapid dispatch of water tankers from the fire brigade control room in Sadashiv Peth.

Upon reaching the scene, firefighters discovered a second-floor blaze in a multi-story building situated in front of Annabhau Sathe School. The dedicated team, led by drivers Aniket Oval, Omkar Sakhre, Prasad Shinde, and Tandel Sanjay Gaikwad, alongside firefighters Nilesh Mane, Shubham Deshmukh, Aditya Pardeshi, and Sagar Ingle, swiftly entered the affected flat to extinguish the flames and conduct a thorough search for potential occupants.

The firefighters successfully brought the fire under control within a mere fifteen minutes, preventing further escalation of the situation. As a precautionary measure, two used and three empty domestic cylinders were promptly relocated to a safe area during the operation.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the residents. However, the fire inflicted significant damage, resulting in the complete destruction of batteries, inverters, wiring, wooden cupboards, furniture, mattresses, and various household items. The rapid and efficient response of the Pune Fire Brigade played a crucial role in averting a major disaster in Kasba Peth.