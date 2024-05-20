Pune Porsche Accident CCTV Video: Footage Reveals Luxury Car Driven By Teen At Over 200 kmph, That Killed 2 In Kalyani Nagar

Pune Porsche Accident CCTV Video: Footage Reveals Luxury Car Driven By Teen In High-Speed, That Killed 2 In Kalyani Nagar |

Two persons were killed when a speeding luxury car driven by a juvenile hit their motorcycle in Pune's Kalyani Nagar early on Sunday. The teen was detained by the police. Later, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) released him on bail with conditions like writing an essay on accidents, painting traffic awareness boards, working with a traffic constable, and attending counselling.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the shocking incident has come to light. The footage shows that the boy, who is from the family of a prominent Pune realtor, was driving the Porsche at a high speed, over 200 kmph, and allegedly lost control of the vehicle, ramming into the motorcycle being driven by Aneesh Awadhiya at Kalyani Nagar junction around 2:30am. The impact was so severe that Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, who was riding pillion, fell on the road and died. The car subsequently crashed into roadside pavement railings.

Watch:

It has also been confirmed that the 17-year-old had consumed alcohol hours before the accident took place. According to the police probe, the accused, who recently cleared his Class 12 board examination, went out for a party with his friends at a pub in the Mundhwa area.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the minor accused was booked for culpable homicide as per provisions of Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The father of the accused and the bar that served liquor to the accused face charges under Sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, added Kumar.