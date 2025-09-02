Jalgaon District Collectorate Honoured For Top Performance In State Government's Development Program

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a meeting in Mumbai on Friday, felicitated Jalgaon District Collector Ayush Prasad. |

The state government had ordered government offices to plan a 100-day program, a 150-day development program and complete the plans.

In the interim evaluation of this initiative, the Jalgaon District Collector's Office was shortlisted as the best office in the state, and District Collector Ayush Prasad was recently honoured by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.

After the Mahayuti government came to power, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis first announced a 100-day program to ensure that various development programs were implemented in the state. Implementation started from district to district in the state.

A review was being done while the implementation was being done. In view of the response received, a 150-day program was announced. When the government conducted an interim evaluation of all the programs after the deadline, the Jalgaon District Collector's Office was the best in the state in the interim evaluation.

The district has been successful in spending the entire amount of the three departments in the district's planning and development plan, and the district has received the Rajiv Gandhi Dynamic Award twice and the Child-Friendly Chief Minister's Sarva Dharma Award twice.

Postal Bank stood first in the cleanliness drive, Jamner Chalisgaon, Dharangaon talukas achieved record performance in implementing development programs.

The government's Gharkul scheme, water supply scheme, land provided for MHADA to build houses, Krishi Vahini, and Chief Minister's Suryaghar scheme stood second in the state.

MPSC pass candidates were recruited in the district immediately, and the work done to implement various schemes in the district was mentioned with pride in the cabinet meeting.

District Collector Ayush Prasad says that this success was achieved by maintaining consistency in work. It is noteworthy that this office has been ranked the best in the interim evaluation of the government, while there are a large number of vacancies in the District Collector's office.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a meeting in Mumbai on Friday, felicitated Jalgaon District Collector Ayush Prasad, who led and guided the interim evaluation of the Jalgaon District Collectorate and became the best District Collectorate.

Read Also Pune: PMC Requests Appointment Of 51 Officers To Oversee Civic Elections

Speaking to FPJ today, the District Collector said that it was a challenge to fulfil the target given for the period of one hundred days, one hundred and fifty days. Considering the vacant posts of officers in the office, it was a challenge to fill them.

Despite this, the available employees and officers maintained consistency in their work. The work done was constantly reviewed. Additional District Collector in-charge Vijaykumar Dhage and the Collector's personal assistant Milind Buwa stayed until eleven at night every night to review.

The Badal District Collector thanked them both and said that the District Collectorate has become the best due to the cooperation of all the officers and employees.