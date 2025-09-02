Maratha Protesters From Pune Attacked In Panvel, Five Injured; Police Arrest Five Accused

Agitated Maratha Protestors | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

A group of Maratha community members traveling from Pune to Mumbai to join the ongoing protest at Azad Maidan were brutally assaulted in Panvel on Sunday evening following a minor altercation. The agitation, led by Manoj Jarange demanding reservation for Marathas under the OBC category, entered its third day as supporters from across Maharashtra continued to arrive in the city.

Minor Collision Sparks Attack

According to Panvel City Police, around 4:30 pm, a pickup vehicle carrying Maratha protesters from Ambegaon taluka in Pune grazed a red car near Derwali Bridge on the old Mumbai–Pune highway. An argument broke out between the car driver and the group, which escalated into a scuffle.

Assailants Intercept Vehicle, Assault Protesters

Later, the car driver, along with 8–10 associates, intercepted the pickup near T-Point on the JNPT road, close to Pushpak Nagar. The attackers assaulted the Marathas with fists, wooden sticks, and fiber rods, injuring five men—Chandrakant Babaji Thorandhale, Sham Baban Kemgire, Ganesh Dnyaneshwar Minde, Ramdas Pingale, and Sudhakar Dhawale.

Victims File Complaint, Accused Arrested

The injured reached Panvel City Police Station and lodged a complaint before being taken to hospital for treatment. Police swiftly registered a case and launched a manhunt, leading to the arrest of five accused. A search is on for the remaining suspects.