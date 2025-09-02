Maratha Andolan Halts Cargo Across Maharashtra, Export-Import Trade Faces Massive Losses

The ongoing Maratha Andolan has brought cargo movement across Maharashtra to a grinding halt, with all major connectivity routes to South Mumbai including Atal Setu, Navi Mumbai routes, Panvel, and the Eastern Freeway completely shut for heavy vehicles and ODC consignments alleged Bal Malkit Singh , Former President & Advisor – All India Motor Transport Congress.

Export-Import Losses

"Exporters, importers, and project cargo operators are facing massive losses as time-bound shipments are stranded en route to Mumbai Port. One such critical example is heavy equipment machinery bound for the vessel Jabel Ali Nine, scheduled to sail tomorrow morning. The machinery must reach the port this evening, but loaded vehicles have been denied access. If the shipment misses the sailing, it will invite heavy penalties, contract cancellations, and a severe blow to India’s credibility in global markets" Singh said.

“This is not a single case hundreds of consignments are stranded. Export-import cargo worth thousands of crores, critical for infrastructure and development projects, is being delayed. Idle containers, demurrage, detention charges, and penalties are mounting, while drivers are left stranded without basic amenities. This situation is leading to financial disaster, mental stress, and harassment of operators,” further added Bal Singh.

Stranded Shipments

“If urgent corrective measures are not taken, the situation will result in global reputational damage to Maharashtra and India, as shipments are being missed and contracts cancelled. While we respect the right to protest, essential cargo and export-import consignments must not be brought to a standstill.” said a transporter.

Transport Industry Plea

The All India Motor Transport Congress has urged the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and the State Transport authorities to grant immediate special permissions with police escort facilities for the movement of export-import cargo vehicles, and to create a dedicated emergency corridor to ensure smooth operations during such disruptions.