'BCCI & GoI Can Take Tips': Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes Dig At Centre While Praising Afghanistan For Boycotting Pakistan Series After 3 Cricketers Killed In Strikes

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi lauded the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) for withdrawing from its upcoming T20 tri-series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka following alleged Pakistani airstrikes that killed three Afghan cricketers and five civilians. Taking to X, Chaturvedi not only condemned Pakistan’s actions but also took a pointed swipe at India’s cricket board (BCCI) and the central government.

Pakistan establishment is made up of a bunch of cowards who thrive on the blood of their innocent victims and get thrashed at the borders. Shame on them.

Good to see Afghanistan Cricket Board call off their series matches with Pakistan, maybe BCCI and GoI can take tips on how to… https://t.co/VzAvFcUOwi — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 18, 2025

Priyanka Takes Dig At BCCI & GoI

“Pakistan establishment is made up of a bunch of cowards who thrive on the blood of their innocent victims and get thrashed at the borders. Shame on them,” she wrote. “Good to see Afghanistan Cricket Board call off their series matches with Pakistan, maybe BCCI and GoI can take tips on how to prioritise nation over sports,” she added.

Hope SriLanka team will withdraw from this tri series too, in solidarity with the Afghanistan Team. Not to forget even their team was attacked in 2009 by terrorists when on Pakistan tour. Unlike BCCI hope other Asian teams stand in solidarity against Pakistan sponsored terrorism… — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 18, 2025

In another post, the MP called on Sri Lanka to also withdraw from the tri-series in solidarity with Afghanistan, recalling the 2009 Lahore terror attack on the Sri Lankan team. “Hope Sri Lanka team will withdraw from this tri-series too, in solidarity with the Afghanistan team. Not to forget even their team was attacked in 2009 by terrorists when on Pakistan tour,” she stated.

Afghanistan Cricket Board Withdraws From Tri-Nation Series

The ACB announced its decision on Saturday, October 18, to pull out of the Pakistan-hosted tri-nation T20I tournament, which was scheduled from November 17 to 29 in Rawalpindi and Lahore. The decision came after alleged Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province, which killed several civilians, including three young cricketers, Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon.

Statement of Condolence



The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime.



In… pic.twitter.com/YkenImtuVR — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 17, 2025

ACB Slams Cowardly Attack By Pakistan

In its statement, the ACB condemned the attack as a “cowardly act by the Pakistani regime” and called it a great loss for the country’s sports community and cricketing family. As a gesture of respect to the victims, the board announced that it would not participate in the series.

The series would have marked the first such encounter between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Pakistani soil this year. However, rising cross-border tensions and fresh clashes have derailed cricketing ties between the two nations. Afghan outlet Tolo News reported that Pakistan’s airstrikes in Paktika’s Urgun and Barmal districts violated a 48-hour ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

