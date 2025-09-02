Nashik: Flamingos Arrive Early At Khadak Malegaon Dam, Delight Bird Lovers | Representative Image

The Greater Flamingo swarm were found in the area of ​​Khadak Malegaon Dam in Niphad tahsil of Nashik district at around 7 am on Monday. Before the beginning of winter, the arrival of these rare birds turned the atmosphere of enthusiasm and happiness among the bird lovers and environmentalists in the area.

Generally, the Greater Flamingos are seen travelling hundreds of miles to the Nandur Madheshwar Sanctuary in Nashik district at the beginning of the winter. However, for the first time in Khadak Malegaon, the birds have been found early, and it has been a different experience for the locals.

Known for their pink colour, these birds are characteristic of their dietary carotens. Flamingo birds with a height of 1.5 meters, weighing one to four kilograms, can fly at 50 to 60 kilometres per hour.

Because of their unique beak, they separate the food from the mud. The main diet of crabs, mussels, algae, shrimp and fish is their main diet. Flamingo mainly lives in the wetlands. Their characteristic habit is that both males and females raise eggs. Their reproductive period is September-October, as well as March-April.

In India, these birds are widely seen in Kutch, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. However, due to the welcome of these pink guests before the beginning of winter in the Khadak Malegaon dam, the happiness of localites and bird lovers has doubled.