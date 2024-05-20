Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Industrialist Robbed Of ₹15,000 At Knife Point In Broad Daylight

Representational picture |

Four persons stopped the car of an industrialist and robbed him of ₹15,000 cash at Ranjangaon Shenpunji in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday afternoon. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC Police Station.

According to the details, Makrand Chandradev Deshmukh runs a company named Urafix in the Waluj Industrial area. After completing his work, he left the company on Sunday around 1pm in his car. Four persons, aged between 25 and 30 years, arrived on motorcycles and stopped his car near Varroc Company at Ranjangaon Shenpunji. They then threatened Deshmukh with a knife and severely beat him with kicks and blows. They also snatched ₹15,000 from his purse and fled the scene.

Deshmukh then went to the Waluj MIDC Police Station and lodged a complaint. A case has been registered against the unidentified attackers, and under the guidance of PI Krushna Shinde, PSI Chandrakant Kamthe is further investigating the case.