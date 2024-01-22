Shaniwar Wada, Pune's Iconic Landmark, Marks 292 Years Of Enduring Heritage

Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

The Shaniwar Wada celebrated its 292nd anniversary on January 22. We chronicle the remarkable journey of this iconic landmark in Pune.

- The construction of the Shaniwar Wada was completed on January 22, 1732, just two years after Peshwa Bajirao I initiated its conception. Reportedly, ₹16,120 was spent on its construction

- The main entrance is known as the Dilli Darwaza, while the others are Mastani Darwaza, Khidki Darwaza, Ganesh Darwaza, and the Jambhul Darwaza

- In its most remarkable state, the wada sprawled over 6.25 acres, enveloped by nine bastioned walls. The architectural ensemble comprised 22 buildings, including notable structures such as the Badami Mahal, Gokak Diwankhana, Asmani Mahal, and Aarsa Mahal. These edifices were thoughtfully arranged around 17 courtyards, each embellished with 14 fountains and water bodies, adding a touch of grace to the complex

- The complex boasted an impressive lotus-shaped fountain known as Hazari Karanje (fountain of a thousand jets). Constructed for the pleasure of Peshwa Sawai Madhavrao, it was designed as a sixteen-petal lotus; each petal had sixteen jets with an eighty-foot arch, making it the most complicated and intricate fountain of its time

- Unfortunately, many of these structures no longer exist, as the Shaniwar Wada experienced several fires between 1791 and 1828, with the major one occurring in 1828. It is said that the wada burnt for seven days during that time

- Today, the wada stands as a popular tourist spot, and ongoing efforts are being made to restore its historical grandeur