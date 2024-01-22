Good News! Pune-Miraj Railway Line Doubling Completed, Trains To Run With Increased Speeds | File

The doubling of the Pune to Miraj railway line, managed by the Pune Division of Central Railway, has concluded successfully, an official informed on Monday.

After the completion of interlocking work between Sangli and Miraj, Central Railway Safety Commissioner Janak Kumar Garg inspected and approved the line for railway traffic.

Trains will now be operational on the route, with increased speed capabilities expected to enhance efficiency.

The Pune-Miraj railway line spans 279.05 km, and the doubling work, particularly between Sangli and Miraj stations, has been completed.

Railway Safety Commissioner Janak Kumar Garg's inspection granted permission for train operations on this route, enabling trains to achieve speeds of up to 117 kilometres per hour.

The successful completion of the 9.48 km doubling work from Sangli to Miraj, under the leadership of Central Railway General Manager Ramkaran Yadav, involved over 250 employees from the Signaling and Telecommunication Department, as well as contractual employees.

No update on train schedule

Despite the completion of various works, including doubling on this route, confusion persists among railway passengers regarding the resumption of regular and additional train services.

Demands have been made for the railways to initiate extra long-distance trains on this route alongside regular trips to provide more comfortable travel for passengers, including railway passengers, freight traders, businessmen, transporters, workers, employees, and students.