Nanded: Thief Flees With ATM After Failed Cash Theft Attempt

A thief, unable to remove currency notes from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM), resorted to stealing the entire ATM itself. The incident took place at Barad in Mudkhed taluka, Nanded district, on Sunday.

A Bank of Maharashtra ATM is located on Barad–Bhokar Road in Mudkhed taluka. The thief broke into the ATM centre in an attempt to access the money, but was unsuccessful. Consequently, they opted to steal the entire machine. Before the theft, the thief had disabled the CCTV camera, hindering police efforts to identify the culprits or ascertain how the theft occurred. This has posed a significant challenge for law enforcement in tracking down the thief.

The incident was discovered on Monday morning when police received the report and promptly responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they found a rope and an empty bag inside the ATM centre. An initial report has been filed with the Barad Police Station, and further investigation is underway.