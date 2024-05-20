 Nanded: Thief Flees With ATM After Failed Cash Theft Attempt
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNanded: Thief Flees With ATM After Failed Cash Theft Attempt

Nanded: Thief Flees With ATM After Failed Cash Theft Attempt

Before the theft, the thief had disabled the CCTV camera

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Aurangabad: Thief Steals HDFC's ATM Machine With ₹7.46 Lakh Cash In Waluj | File photo

A thief, unable to remove currency notes from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM), resorted to stealing the entire ATM itself. The incident took place at Barad in Mudkhed taluka, Nanded district, on Sunday.

A Bank of Maharashtra ATM is located on Barad–Bhokar Road in Mudkhed taluka. The thief broke into the ATM centre in an attempt to access the money, but was unsuccessful. Consequently, they opted to steal the entire machine. Before the theft, the thief had disabled the CCTV camera, hindering police efforts to identify the culprits or ascertain how the theft occurred. This has posed a significant challenge for law enforcement in tracking down the thief.

Read Also
Central Railway Cancels Pune-Nagpur Summer Special Train Due To Poor Occupancy
article-image

The incident was discovered on Monday morning when police received the report and promptly responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they found a rope and an empty bag inside the ATM centre. An initial report has been filed with the Barad Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: CCTV Captures Minor Crashing Porsche, Killing Two In Pune's Kalyani Nagar

WATCH: CCTV Captures Minor Crashing Porsche, Killing Two In Pune's Kalyani Nagar

Nanded: Thief Flees With ATM After Failed Cash Theft Attempt

Nanded: Thief Flees With ATM After Failed Cash Theft Attempt

Gujarat Trader Scams Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Resident Of ₹1 Crore

Gujarat Trader Scams Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Resident Of ₹1 Crore

₹18 Lakh Worth Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Hingoli During Election Period

₹18 Lakh Worth Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Hingoli During Election Period

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Industrialist Robbed Of ₹15,000 At Knife Point In Broad Daylight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Industrialist Robbed Of ₹15,000 At Knife Point In Broad Daylight