Pune: PCMC To host ‘Jallosh Shikshanacha 2024’ To Celebrate Achievements And Aspirations Of Its Students, Teachers And Schools |

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is all set to host a grand event “Jallosh Shikshanacha 2024" to celebrate the achievements and aspirations of its students, teachers, and schools.

The event will be held on January 23 and 24 at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune. The event is a culmination of a two-month-long celebration of education in all the 128 schools under the PCMC.

It aims to showcase the talent and creativity of the students, as well as the efforts and innovations of the teachers and the knowledge partners. The event will honour the schools that have excelled in various aspects of education, such as academic excellence, school culture, technology integration, parent and community engagement, and student holistic development.

Jallosh Shikshanacha 2024 to feature a range of activities

The event "Jallosh Shikshanacha 2024" will feature a range of activities and performances, such as cultural programs, exhibitions, panel discussions, awards, and a carnival. The cultural programs will include dance, music, drama, and folk art forms, performed by students from different schools and zones. The exhibitions will display the work of the students, teachers, and knowledge partners, such as projects, models, paintings, crafts, and digital products.

The panel discussions will feature prominent alumni of PCMC schools, who will share their inspiring stories and insights with the audience. The awards will recognise the students and schools that have achieved excellence in various domains of education, such as academics, sports, arts, and culture.

The carnival will offer a fun-filled experience for the students, with games, rides, food stalls, and entertainment. The event is expected to attract a large number of participants, including students, teachers, heads of schools, parents, citizens, and dignitaries.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, said, “The event is a part of the PCMC's vision to enhance the quality of education in its public schools and create positive outcomes for its students. Such events promote an environment where education takes precedence, and where every child in its community is empowered to pursue their dreams through quality education.”

PCMC Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale-Patil, said, “Jallosh Shikshanacha 2024 is a celebration of education in PCMC schools. It is an opportunity to witness the achievements and aspirations of the students, teachers, and schools of PCMC.”