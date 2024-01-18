Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Cracks Down On Illegal Debris Dumping In River Basins, Seizes 9 Vehicles | Representative Image

The river basins of Pavana, Indrayani, and Mula in the city are facing extensive encroachment, with debris being haphazardly dumped into them, leading to the narrowing of the riverbeds. Responding to this issue, the Environmental Engineering Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) took action by seizing nine vehicles, imposing a total fine of ₹70,500.

Sanjay Kulkarni, Joint City Engineer of the Environment Department at PCMC, revealed, "A total of 15 cases were registered in 2023, and this month alone, three cases have been registered at Sanghvi, Wakad, and Chinchwad police stations." PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh added, "We are making significant efforts to take action against those dumping debris into the river basins. We are also planning to spread awareness."

Unauthorised dumping of debris is affecting all three river basins, driven by a thriving business in constructing unauthorised structures or temporary sheds near the riverside. Unfortunately, such activities are often overlooked by the municipal corporation, leading to an escalation of illegal activities along the riverbanks. While occasional responses from the regional office and the Environmental Engineering Department follow complaints, the situation tends to revert to its previous state afterward. Environmentalists are advocating for permanent measures and a ban on such activities.