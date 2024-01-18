 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Cracks Down On Illegal Debris Dumping In River Basins, Seizes 9 Vehicles
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Cracks Down On Illegal Debris Dumping In River Basins, Seizes 9 Vehicles

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Cracks Down On Illegal Debris Dumping In River Basins, Seizes 9 Vehicles

Environmentalists are advocating for permanent measures and a ban on such activities

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Cracks Down On Illegal Debris Dumping In River Basins, Seizes 9 Vehicles | Representative Image

The river basins of Pavana, Indrayani, and Mula in the city are facing extensive encroachment, with debris being haphazardly dumped into them, leading to the narrowing of the riverbeds. Responding to this issue, the Environmental Engineering Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) took action by seizing nine vehicles, imposing a total fine of ₹70,500.

Read Also
VIDEO: Ambulance Driver Loses Control En Route Mumbai Near Pune's Kiwale Bridge
article-image

Sanjay Kulkarni, Joint City Engineer of the Environment Department at PCMC, revealed, "A total of 15 cases were registered in 2023, and this month alone, three cases have been registered at Sanghvi, Wakad, and Chinchwad police stations." PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh added, "We are making significant efforts to take action against those dumping debris into the river basins. We are also planning to spread awareness."

Unauthorised dumping of debris is affecting all three river basins, driven by a thriving business in constructing unauthorised structures or temporary sheds near the riverside. Unfortunately, such activities are often overlooked by the municipal corporation, leading to an escalation of illegal activities along the riverbanks. While occasional responses from the regional office and the Environmental Engineering Department follow complaints, the situation tends to revert to its previous state afterward. Environmentalists are advocating for permanent measures and a ban on such activities.

Read Also
Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Pune Crime Branch Unearths Audio Recordings Exposing Additional Names
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP MLA Narayan Kuche's Son Slapped With ₹9,000 Fine Over Traffic...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP MLA Narayan Kuche's Son Slapped With ₹9,000 Fine Over Traffic...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahavir International Adopts Karmaveer Namdevrao Pawar School For...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahavir International Adopts Karmaveer Namdevrao Pawar School For...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police Successfully Thwart Child Marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police Successfully Thwart Child Marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Commissioner G Srikanth Calls For Action Against Air Pollution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Commissioner G Srikanth Calls For Action Against Air Pollution

Ellora-Ajanta International Festival: Heritage Walks On January 21, 25 & 28

Ellora-Ajanta International Festival: Heritage Walks On January 21, 25 & 28